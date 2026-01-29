The Windsor Spitfires return to home ice tonight.

The Spits will welcome the North Bay Battalion to the WFCU Centre.

This will be Windsor's and North Bay's first time meeting on the ice this season.

Windsor claimed a 4-1 victory on Saturday night in Flint over the Firebirds.

The Spitfires are tied for first with Flint in the West Division with 66 points. The Battalion are in second in the Central Division with 50 points on the season.

Tonight's game is Goalie Appreciation Night, where fans will celebrate the last line of defence.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.