Spits welcome IceDogs as they look to extend win streak to eight

The Windsor Spitfires will look to extend their win streak to eight games this evening against Niagara.

The Spits will welcome the IceDogs to the WFCU Centre for their first match-up this season.

Windsor claimed victory in all three games last week, including a 4-3 win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday afternoon.

This win streak has pushed the Spitfires to second in the West Division with an 11-5-2-1 record.

Meanwhile, the IceDogs are second in the Central Division with a 7-7-3-0 record.

Tonight’s game will also feature the $5,000 Dash for Cash event, where four fans will compete for their chance to win $5,000 in cash as it falls from the rafters during intermission.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7:05 p.m. The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell will begin at 6:50 p.m.