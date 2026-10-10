Spits welcome Generals for Star Wars night

The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight.

The Spits will welcome the Oshawa Generals to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor had a full week off after defeating Owen Sound 4-1 last Saturday.

Tonight’s game is Star Wars themed featuring special jerseys, cosplay characters, entertainment, and a lightsaber giveaway.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.

A heads up to those driving to the arena that advanced voting for the municipal election will be held at the WFCU Centre until 6 p.m. in the south parking lot. That lot is expected to reopen at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and to consider utilizing the Transit Windsor shuttle bus.