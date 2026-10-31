Spits visit Owen Sound for Halloween match-up

The Windsor Spitfires vs. the Owen Sound Attack at the WFCU Centre on Oct. 16, 2026 (Photo Credit: Windsor Spitfires)

The Windsor Spitfires will be on the attack tonight as they look for their third straight win on Halloween.

The Spits will be in Owen Sound to take on the Attack.

Windsor is coming off a 3-0 win over the Erie Otters on Thursday night, while the Attack defeated the Sarnia Sting 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Spitfires have moved into third in the West Division with a 6-5-2-1 record.

Meanwhile, Owen Sound is last in the Midwest Division with a 6-8-1-0 record.

This will be their third match-up this season after the Spits beat the Attack 4-1 in Owen Sound in early October, and then dominated the Attack 11-3 at the WFCU Centre on Oct. 16.

Puck drop for today’s game is set for 2 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:45 p.m.

The Spits will continue their road trip on Sunday when they visit Brampton to battle the Steelheads.