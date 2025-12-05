The Windsor Spitfires will travel to London to take on the rival Knights.

The Spits and the Knights will play a home-and-home series, starting in London tonight, and shifting to Windsor on Saturday evening.

The rival teams have only met once this season back in September, where the Spits beat the Knights 4-1.

Windsor continues to lead the OHL's Western Conference with 41 points and a 19-6-2-1 record, while the Knights are 5th in the Conference with a 15-9-3-0 record.

The Spits are coming off a 3-2 win in Owen Sound against the Attack on Saturday afternoon.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m.