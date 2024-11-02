A shutout victory by the Windsor Spitfires.

Joey Costanzo stopped 24 shots to lead the Spits to a 3-0 win over Flint last night as part of a home and home series.

On Thursday, the Ontario Hockey League named Costanzo the Goaltender of the Month, after playing to a 9-1-0-0 record with a 1.90 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout.

Windsor will be back in action Sunday afternoon at home against the Firebirds.

The Spitfires are 2nd overall in the OHL standings with a 11-2-0 and 1 record, good for 23 points.