The Windsor Spitfires will look to extend their win streak to seven.

The Spits are in Saginaw to battle the Spirit tonight.

Windsor is coming off a huge 9-1 victory over the Erie Otters on Thursday night, and has won their last six games.

This will be the sixth time the Spits and the Spirit have met on the ice this season, where Saginaw won three of the match-ups.

Both teams are in the West Division, which is currently led by Windsor with a 27-8-3-1 record, while Saginaw is fourth in the division with a 14-18-3-4 record.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.