The Windsor Spitfires will be looking for their third straight win Saturday night when they play the Bulldogs in Brantford.

The Spits are coming off two big wins - defeating the Soo Greyhounds 5-0 on Thursday, and winning 12-2 against the Kitchener Rangers last Saturday.

Spitfires' General Manager Bill Bowler announced Friday that the organization has reassigned Max Brocklehurst to the LaSalle Vipers.

The 16-year-old was drafted by the Spits in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft in round 3, 57th overall. He appeared in all five preseason games and recorded three assists.

Puck-drop for Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m.

Following Saturday's game the Spits won't play until Friday, October 11.