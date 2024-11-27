The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight as they welcome the Spirit to home ice.

The Spits will be looking for their fourth straight victory tonight after coming off a 6-3 win over the Ottawa 67's on Saturday.

This is the third time that Windsor and Saginaw will meet this season, with both teams recording one win each.

Windsor is currently ranked second overall in the OHL with 36 points and a 17-5-2 record. Meanwhile, the Spirit are ranked tenth overall with 27 points and a 13-9-1 record on the season.

On Tuesday, Spitfires' forward Noah Morneau announced his commitment to Bowling Green State University Falcons men's hockey program.

The 20-year-old from Windsor currently sits third in the club with 24 points, eight goals and 16 assists.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800 News.