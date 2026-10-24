Spits host the Greyhounds to complete home-and-home series

The Windsor Spitfires are looking to rally back after their overtime loss during tonight’s game.

The Spits fell 5-4 in overtime to the Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie Thursday night.

The two teams will now shift to Windsor to complete the home-and-home series.

The Spitfires and the Soo are at opposite ends in the West Division, with the Greyhounds leading with a 9-2-1 record, while Windsor sits last with a 4-5-2-1 record.

Tonight’s game is Halloween themed with costumes, candy, and hockey! Trick-or-treat bags will be handed out and a costume contest will take place.

Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.