The Spitfires will look for a second win in a row in the back half of a home and home series today with Flint.

Windsor shutout the Firebirds 3-0 on the road Friday night.

The Spits are second in the OHL with 23 points as Kitchener is in top spot with 24 points.

The Firebirds have 13 points on the season.

Windsor jumped to 2nd in the CHL Top Ten Ranking this week but suffered a 3-1 loss to Sault Ste. Marie on home ice Thursday.

Puck drops Sunday at 4:05 p.m. AM800 has the broadcast from the game starting at 3:50 p.m.