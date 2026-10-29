Spits host Otters in first match-up this season

The Spitfires are back in action tonight.
Windsor will welcome the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre for their first match-up this season.
The Spits are coming off a 4-3 victory on Saturday evening over the Soo Greyhounds.
Meanwhile, the Otters won their past two games over the weekend.
The Spitfires enter Thursday’s game with a 5-5-2-1 record, while the Otters sit at 7-5-2-0.
Tonight’s game will honour those who have served and continue to serve in a themed Remembrance Day game.
Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.