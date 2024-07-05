The Windsor Spitfires have announced an addition to their new coaching staff.

Stan Matwijiw (ma-twiv) is the new goaltending coach under head coach Greg Walters.



Matwijiw is a product of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association, and while he was never drafted into the OHL, he turned a tryout out west in the WHL with Prince Albert into a three-year stint before being dealt to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.



Following his playing career, Matwijiw worked as a goalie coach for the University of Michigan from 1999-2006 and then spent time with the Plymouth Whalers and Flint Firebirds of the OHL from 2007-2017 where he worked with a number of goaltenders who made it to the NHL.



Matwijiw says he's excited to be joining his hometown team.



"It's awesome, I am really excited for this opportunity. Bill has put together a great staff, and I know last year was a tough go, but we're headed in the right direction. It's surreal, as a young boy my dad had season tickets and we went to the barn, and I aspired to be a Spitfire. It's definitely a coming home, to come back and be a part of the organization it means the world to me as a young boy," he said.



General Manager Bill Bowler also spoke on the addition of Matwijiw to the staff.



"Stan's work with current goalie prospects and his extensive resume in the OHL is what attracted us to him. We are looking forward to him working with our goaltenders."



The Spitfires will return goalie Joey Costanzo next season, and have prospects Jake Windbiel, Michael Newlove and Carter Froggett waiting in the wings.

