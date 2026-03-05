A powerhouse for the Windsor Spitfires is out for the rest of the season.

The Spitfires posted to social media on Wednesday afternoon that forward Ethan Belchetz will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken left clavicle on Tuesday.

The post goes on to say that following further medical evaluation and consultation with the club's medical team that Belchetz will need surgery.

Belchetz will undergo the appropriate treatment and rehabilitation program immediately.

Belchetz has recorded 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 games played this season.

The Spits only have eight games remaining in the regular season, and have clinched a playoff spot.