The Windsor Spitfires have once again fallen off the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings list.

The Spitfires were ranked ninth in last week's rankings, but are no longer on the list for Week 16.

Windsor defeated the Erie Otters in a major 9-1 victory on Thursday night, but fell 3-2 to the Spirit in Saginaw in overtime on Saturday evening, and were defeated 7-3 by the Brantford Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

The Spits are ranked fourth overall in the OHL with 59 points, and a 27-9-4-1 record.

The QMJHL's Chicoutimi Saguenéens remain in first in the ranking, followed by the Everett Silvertips in the WHL, and the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs in third.

Windsor is back in action on Friday night in Erie when they play the Otters.

Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7 p.m. AM800 News has the broadcast starting with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m.