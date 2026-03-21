The Windsor Spitfires couldn’t lock up the West Division on Friday night.

The Spits fell 3-2 to the London Knights in a shootout after Liam Greentree rallied late to force overtime.

The loss means Windsor still needs help to clinch the division.

Flint plays Saturday night and if the Firebirds don’t win in regulation or overtime, the Spits take the title.

If Flint does win, Windsor will need at least one point Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie.

Puck-drop against the Greyhounds is set for 2:07 p.m. Sunday, with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:52 p.m. on AM800.