A loss for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits fell 5-1 at home on Thursday evening to the Flint Firebirds.

Anthony Cristoforo had the opening and lone goal for Windsor on a powerplay.

Flint then tied the game up in the first period, scored two in the second, and tacked on two additional goals in the third period.

The Spits will have a couple of days to rest before welcoming the rival London Knights to the WFCU Centre on Sunday evening.

The Knights continue to lead the OHL and CHL in first place.

Puck drop for that game is set for 7 p.m.