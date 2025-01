The Spitfires downed the Steelheads 5-2 at home on Sunday in OHL action to pick up a 2nd victory in a row.

Windsor got goals from Ryan Abraham, Noah Morneau, Liam Greentree and two from Ilya Protas.

The Spits next face Flint at the WFCU Centre on Thursday night.

The AM800 pre-game show starts at 6:50 p.m. and puck drops is 7:05 p.m.