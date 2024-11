The Windsor Spitfires are on a three game winning streak.

The Spits downed the Ottawa 67s at home Saturday night 6-3.

Ethan Belchetz, Jack Nesbitt, Ilya Protas, Liam Greentree and Cole Davis all found the back of the net.

The Spits are back in action Wednesday night when the Saginaw Spirit come to the WFCU Centre .

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.