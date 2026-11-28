Windsor Spitfires forward Thanasi Marentette is helped up after hitting his head on the ice during a fight with Ryder Roberson of Kitchener Rangers late in the third period of a game at the WFCU Centre in Windsor. (Source: Powerplay Sports)

A defenceman for the Windsor Spitfires has been suspended for three games.

Kitchener Rangers player Ryder Roberson and Windsor Spitfires player Thanasi Marentette were suspended pending review following a fight during the game at the WFCU Centre on Nov. 25.

Roberson fought Marentette with less than a minute left in the third period following a hit by the Spitfires winger that ended with Marentette being thrown down and hitting his head hard on the ice.

Trainers and medical staff attended to Marentette before he was helped to the dressing room. Marentette is now in concussion protocol.

As a result, the OHL states that Roberson has been suspended for a total of 14 games due to a range of infractions.

He received a two game suspension for exceeding the regular season major fighting threshold, two games for an instigator penalty in the final five minutes of the game, and 10 games for attempt to injure.

Meanwhile, Marentette has been suspended for three games as a result of major penalty for kneeing.