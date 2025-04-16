A rookie with the Windsor Spitfires is being recognized by the Ontario Hockey League.

Andrew Robinson has been named the OHL Rookie of the Week for his efforts last week.

Robinson helped the Spits take a lead in the series over the Kitchener Rangers after the defenceman scored his first career OHL goal on Thursday - earning the second star honours in the 5-1 victory.

The 17-year-old was selected by Windsor in the third round, 58th overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and has appeared in four regular season games with the Spits this season.

He spent the majority of 2024-25 with the OJHL's Georgetown Raiders, recording three goals, 31 assists for 34 points in 53 games.

Windsor's Ethan Garden was named Rookie of the Week for the first week of playoffs from March 24 to March 30.