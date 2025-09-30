Windsor Spitfires goalie Joey Costanzo is being recognized by the Ontario Hockey League.

Costanzo was named the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week.

The OHL announced their top performers of the week for Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.

Costanzo went 2-0 this past week, with a 0.50 goals-against average, and a .980 save percentage.

The Spits goalie recorded a 17-save shutout on Thursday night as Windsor defeated the Sudbury Wolves 4-0 at the WFCU Centre. He was back in the net on Saturday night in Barrie where he recorded 31 saves as the Spits won 3-1 over the Colts.

This is Costanzo's fifth OHL season, where he went 34-10-3-1 in the 2024-25 season, with a 2.94 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage over 51 games.

The 20-year-old's 73 career wins as a Spitfire are the third-most in franchise history behind Michael DiPietro and Andrew Engelage.