The Windsor Spitfires blew a two-goal lead before falling 5-4 in a shootout in North Bay in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday night.

Windsor was leading 4-2 in the third before the Battalion battled back to tie the game.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Kaden Pitre had a goal and two assists in the victory.

Spits forward Ethan Belchetz scored his 30th goal of the season and had an assist to hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his career in the loss.

Cole Davis, AJ Spellacy, and Jack Nesbitt also scored for Windsor.

The Spitfires continue their northern Ontario road trip as they play the Wolves in Sudbury tonight.

AM800 has the broadcast starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.