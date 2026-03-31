The Windsor Spitfires will look to tuck another win under their belts tonight.

The Spits are in Guelph for Game 3 against the Storm.

Windsor claimed a 4-0 shutout win in Game 1 last week, and then won 4-1 at home on Saturday night.

Spits captain Liam Greentree has scored three goals in the playoffs so far.

Meanwhile, Windsor goalie Joey Costanzo was named the OHL Goaltender of the Week. Costanzo stopped 48 of 19 shots on goal over the past two games, recording a 0.50 goals-against average and .980 save percentage with one shutout.

Windsor Spitfires head coach Greg Walters says they're playing a much different game against the Storm compared to the regular season.

"We're looking at a bunch of things, but I know they had four powerplay goals one game against us... we took some discipline penalties... I remember we turned over a lot of pucks against them, so we haven't been doing that."

Spits defenceman Carson Woodall says they're playing well.

"I think we'll be good if we play the right way and don't get too comfortable with where we're at in the series."

Woodall says they can't get too comfortable now.

"I think we're playing well, and if we play our game... it's a tough barn to go into tonight's rink though, so a good travel for us."

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 6:30 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:15 p.m.

Game 4 goes Thursday night in Guelph.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco