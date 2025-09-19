The Windsor Spitfires are officially back in action tonight as the 2025-26 season gets underway.

The Spits will kick off the season on the road in Sarnia to take on the Sting.

Windsor will look to keep their momentum going after winning three of their four preseason match-ups.

The Windsor Spitfires have been ranked 5th overall in the country by the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and ranked 2nd overall by the Ontario Hockey League for their preseason performance.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

Tickets are sparse for the Spitfires' home opener tomorrow night against the rival London Knights.

That game will also get underway at 7:05 p.m.