The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight.

The Spits are in Erie to take on the Otters.

The two teams recently played a home-and-home series, where each club won one game each.

Windsor is coming off a tough 7-3 loss at home on Sunday afternoon against the Brantford Bulldogs.

The Spits are second in the West Division with 59 points and a 27-9-4-1 record, while the Otters are fifth in the Midwest Division with 30 points on the season and a 14-25-1-1 record.

Windsor's Ethan Belchetz remains among the OHL's top goal scorers with 25 goals, while Carson Woodall leads the league in assists with 37.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m.