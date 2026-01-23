The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight, and are looking to bounce back from Wednesday night's loss.

The Spits will welcome the Flint Firebirds to home ice this evening.

Windsor is coming off a tough 3-2 overtime loss to the Kitchener Rangers.

This will be the third time that the Spits and the Firebirds meet on the ice this season, with Windsor winning both of the previous match-ups.

Both teams are in the West Division, and have the same amount of points on the season with 64.

Flint sits at a 30-11-2-2 record, but has played one more game than Windsor so far this season. The Spits currently have a 29-9-5-1 record.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.