The Windsor Spitfires have a date in Saginaw with the Spirit.

The Spits and the Spirit will kick-off a home-and-home series on Valentine's Day.

This will be the seventh time this season that Windsor and Saginaw meet on the ice, with the Spirit winning four of those match-ups.

Windsor is coming off a 6-4 win over the Sarnia Sting on Thursday night.

In the West Division, the Spitfires sit in second with 75 points, while Saginaw is fourth with 45 points.

Both teams will have a day of rest before hitting the ice at the WFCU Centre on Monday for a Family Day match-up.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.