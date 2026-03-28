The Windsor Spitfires will look to keep their momentum going in Game 2 of the first round of playoffs.

The Spits blanked the Guelph Storm in Game 1 on Thursday evening, claiming a 4-0 win.

Joey Costanzo made 20 saves in the win while Liam Greentree had a goal and an assist.

Windsor Spitfires head coach Greg Walters was pleased with his team's performance in Game 1.

Walters says Costanzo's shutout is a reflection of his goaltender's play and the attention to team defence shown by his players.

"Joey was good, he was real good, but it was a team shutout for sure, giving up 20 shots is awesome from our guys, and when there's a break down Joey is there - he has been all year."

Spits forward Alex Pharand says the team needs to continue what worked well in Game 1.

"We also have got to learn from our little mistakes, we definitely can clean up a couple things and see what we can improve, but overall I'm confident if we bring the same effort and the same mentality as Game 1 - we'll have some success."

Game 2 goes tonight at the WFCU Centre before the series heads to Guelph for games three and four next week.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco