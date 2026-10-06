Spitfires’ Yakushevsky named OHL’s top rookie

Forward Bogdan Yakushevsky of the Windsor Spitfires has been named the OHL’s rookie of the week.

The 17-year-old Russian scored three times and had four points as the Spitfires won two of three games last weekend.

Yakushevsky leads all rookies in scoring with five goals and nine points in seven games.

Windsor has three of its last four games and is in third-place in the West Division, three points back of the Soo Greyhounds for top spot.

The Spitfires are back in action Saturday night at home against the Oshawa Generals.