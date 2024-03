The Spitfires' winless skid has hit 11 games with a 6-5 loss to Erie at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Liam Greentree scored twice and added an assist..and Ryan Abraham had a goal and two assists.



AJ Spellacy and Val Zhugin each had a goal and an assist for the Spits, who were playing their final home game of the regular season.



Windsor hits the road Friday night to play the London Knights.



AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45.