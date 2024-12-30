The Windsor Spitfires have opened the second half of the OHL season with a pair of wins in the Soo.
Cole Davis scored three times and Liam Greentree added two goals and an assist as the Spits beat the Greyhounds 10-6 Sunday.
16-year-old Jake Windbiel — in his OHL debut — made 32 saves to pick up his first win.
Windsor has opened an 18-point lead over Saginaw for first-place in the West Division.
FIRST CAREER OHL W!#WindsorSpitfires pic.twitter.com/hHC4PW7Ub7— Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) December 29, 2024
#OHLPerformer of the Night ??@SpitsHockey forward Cole Davis scored his first career #OHL hat trick in an afternoon game against the Soo Greyhounds. He added an assist for a four point showing in a 10-6 win!@bastardburrito pic.twitter.com/aBqxmBFv5T— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) December 30, 2024