The Windsor Spitfires have opened the second half of the OHL season with a pair of wins in the Soo.

Cole Davis scored three times and Liam Greentree added two goals and an assist as the Spits beat the Greyhounds 10-6 Sunday.

16-year-old Jake Windbiel — in his OHL debut — made 32 saves to pick up his first win.

Windsor has opened an 18-point lead over Saginaw for first-place in the West Division.