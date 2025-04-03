Noah Morneau and Ilya Protas each scored two goals to lead the Windsor Spitfires to a 4-1 win over the Soo Greyhounds in OHL playoff action Wednesday night.

Joey Costanzo made 23 saves for the Spitfires, who now lead the best-of-7 opening round series, 3-1.

Captain Liam Greentree had two assists and now has 10 points in the series.

Game 5 in the series is scheduled for Friday night at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

