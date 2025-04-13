The Spitfires won Game 2 against the Kitchener Rangers in front of a packed house at the WFCU Centre on Saturday night.

This follows Thursday's 5-1 win in Game 1.

On Saturday, the Spitfires saw goals from Conor Walton, Noah Morneau, Liam Greentree and two from Ryan Abraham.

The second round of playoffs series, which the Spitfires are leading 2-0, now moves to Kitchener for Games 3 and 4.

Game 3 goes Monday in Kitchener at 7 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.