The Windsor Spitfires were in Kitchener Friday night to face-off against the Rangers.

The Rangers dominated the first period as they outshot the Spits 16-3.

Down 1-0 heading into second, the Spitfires came out swinging and outshot Kitchener 20-6.

The Spits kept up the momentum winning the game 3-1.

The Spitfires are back in action Saturday night when the Ottawa 67s come to town.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell set for 6:50 p.m. on AM800.