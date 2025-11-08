The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight.

The Spits will welcome the Brampton Steelheads to the WFCU Centre this evening.

Windsor is coming off a 3-0 win over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs on Thursday night.

This is the first time the Spitfires and Steelheads have met so far this season.

The Spitfires now have a 14-3-1-1 record, while the Steelheads have a 6-9-1-0 record.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.