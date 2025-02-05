A busy week for the Windsor Spitfires will kick off this evening.

The Spits will welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off a 4-3 victory on Sunday evening against the top-ranked London Knights.

The two teams - both in the West Division - have met on the ice four times this season, with Windsor claiming victory of three of those matches.

Overall, the Spits are in third in the league with 71 points, while the Spirit are ninth with 52 points.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

Following tonight's game, Windsor will be back on home ice Friday and Saturday evening welcoming the Sarnia Sting first, followed by the Brantford Bulldogs.