It's rivalry night at the WFCU Centre.

The Windsor Spitfires will welcome the rival London Knights to the ice.

The Spits are coming off a 5-1 loss on home ice Thursday night against the Flint Firebirds.

The Knights continue to lead in the OHL as well as the CHL.

The two rivals have met on the ice three times so far this season, with London winning two of the games, and Windsor winning one.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.