The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight with only a handful of regular season games remaining.

The Spits will welcome the Erie Otters to the WFCU Centre tonight.

Windsor is coming off a 7-4 loss to the Kitchener Rangers on Friday night.

The Spitfires and the Otters have met on the ice three times this season, with Windsor winning two games, and Erie winning one.

Overall, the Spits remain in third place in the OHL with 87 points and a 41-16-4-1 record. Windsor remains the only team to have clinched playoffs as well as their division.

The Otters are currently 10th overall, with 68 points and a 31-24-4-2 record.

Tonight's game will be Scooby-Doo theme. The Spitfires will be in limited edition jersey's, and Scooby Snacks will be offered to fans.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.