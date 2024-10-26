The Windsor Spitfires and the Niagara IceDogs will have bad blood on the ice Saturday night.

The two teams - who are in first and second overall in the league - will meet on the ice for the first time this season.

Windsor is currently first overall in the league with a 9-1-1-0 record sitting at 19 points, while the IceDogs are in second overall with an 8-2-0-0 record sitting at 16 points.

The Spitfires are coming off a 7-5 victory on Thursday night when they hosted Owen Sound and will be looking for their fifth straight win tonight.

Fans will be encouraged to shake it off at the game as tonight is Swiftie Night. Two tickets to see Taylor Swift in Toronto next month at the Eras Tour will be given away on the themed night. Fans can come dressed up and bring friendship bracelets for the night.

Puck-drop for Saturday's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.