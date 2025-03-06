The Windsor Spitfires are back on home ice tonight following three away games.

The Spits will welcome the Kingston Frontenacs to the WFCU Centre for their second match-up this season.

The two teams went head-to-head on February 28th where Kingston won 4-2.

Earlier this week, the Spits fell off the CHL Top-10 Rankings list for the first time since October.

Despite falling off that list, the Spits continue to lead the West Division with 85 points, sitting with a 40-15-4-1 record.

Following tonight's game, Windsor only has seven games remaining in the regular season.

Tonight's game is a themed night of Witches and Wizards. Fans are encouraged to come dressed in costume and be any Witch or Wizard for the night, from Harry Potter to The Wizard of Oz and anything in between.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.