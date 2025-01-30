The Windsor Spitfires will welcome the Flint Firebirds to the WFCU Centre this evening.

The Spits are coming off a 5-2 victory at home on Sunday afternoon against the visiting Brampton Steelheads.

Both teams are in the West Division, with Windsor in first with a dominating 69 points, while the Firebirds sit in third with 42 points.

The Spits and the Firebirds have met on the ice four times this season, with Windsor winning all four.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

Windsor's next game after tonight will be Sunday evening when they welcome the rival London Knights to the WFCU Centre.