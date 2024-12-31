The Windsor Spitfires will welcome the Flint Firebirds to the ice in a New Year's Eve match-up.

The Spits had one day of rest after winning back-to-back games over the weekend in the Soo against the Greyhounds.

This will be the third time Windsor and Flint meet on the ice this season, with the Spits winning both of the previous two games.

Windsor continues to dominate the West Division in first place with 53 points, meanwhile the Firebirds are in third in the division with 34 points.

The OHL announced Monday that Spits forward Cole Davis is the OHL Player of the Week, recording four goals, two assists and six points in the pair of road wins.

The 18-year-old recorded his first OHL hat-trick during Sunday afternoons game against the Greyhounds.

Spitfires rookie Ethan Belchetz will return to the line-up this afternoon following his one game suspension for a check to the head during Saturday's game in Sault Ste. Marie.

New Year's Eve swag will be handed out to fans entering the arena this afternoon to kick off the celebration.

Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m., with with the AM800 News pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:50 p.m.