The Windsor Spitfires will welcome the Ottawa 67's on home ice this evening.

This is the first match up between the two teams this season.

The Spits remain in first place overall in the OHL with a record of 10-2-1-0, while Ottawa sits at 7-3-0-0 on the season.

It'll be a tiring week for the team as they play three games in four days - all at home.

Windsor's Ethan Belchetz leads the league with 10 goals on the season, while Carson Woodall remains on the leaderboard with 17 points.

Spits right-winger Caden Harvey says it's nice to play at home.

"A lot less travel... get to stay in your own bed, so obviously a lot better."

Windsor defenceman Carson Woodall says he's excited for the match ups.

"No more bus trips for this weekend, just had a good week of practice, and get back to what we do. We should be good, three good teams we'll play this weekend so I'm excited."

Woodall says it'll be a tiring but good weekend.

"Ottawa's been playing really well... a young, hardworking team. Owen Sound... obviously we lost to earlier in Owen Sound, and Saginaw's got some good guys that they brought in this year, they're looking pretty good. So, it'll be a good test for us to see how we can handle three games in four days, it's going to be tiring against three good teams."

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

The Spits will then welcome the Owen Sound Attack on Friday evening with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

They will then welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre on Sunday afternoon with puck drop set for 4:05 p.m.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco