The latest CHL Top-10 Rankings are out and the Windsor Spitfires are up two spots.

The Spits are ranked sixth in the country this week.

They were in the eight spot the last two weeks.

Windsor has earned a point in five straight games and clinched a playoff spot in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last week.

The London Knights remain number one in Canada, followed by the Moncton Wildcats and the Rimouski Océanic of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

#CHLTop10 presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott Week 19 rankings:



Make it a dozen?? weeks in a row at no. 1 for the CHL leading @LondonKnights



??https://t.co/TjcRbURaBA pic.twitter.com/l0bw38x042 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 19, 2025

Other OHL teams ranked include the Kitchener Rangers and the Brantford Bulldogs.

The Rangers are number eight while the Bulldogs are tenth.

The Spitfires are back on the ice Friday night when they travel to Sarnia to face-off against the Sting.