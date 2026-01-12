The Windsor Spitfires are bringing back a beloved jersey.

The Spitfires have unveiled a new third jersey, featuring the tombstone-looking logo with a Spitfire flying through it.

The red, white and blue jersey was last worn by the team in 2008.

Ed Jovanovski, Bill Bowler, Steve Ott, and Mickey Renaud are some of the players that wore the jersey.

The Spits will debut the jersey on Retro Night at the WFCU Centre on Friday, January 23, against the Flint Firebirds.

The jersey is now available for pre-orders on the Windsor Spitfires website.

In-store purchases at the Crease Pro Shop inside the WFCU Centre will begin on Thursday, January 22, at 4 p.m.