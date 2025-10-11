The Windsor Spitfires will kick off the Thanksgiving holiday long weekend in the Soo.

The Spits will play in Sault Ste. Marie against the Greyhounds this evening.

Windsor is coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Guelph Storm on Thursday night.

The Spits remain in first place in the OHL with an 8-1 record.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:07 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

The Spits will then return home to host the Oshawa Generals on Thanksgiving Monday.

The afternoon game will be a themed game of Pucks N' Paws. Bring your furry friends to the game starting at 2:05 p.m.