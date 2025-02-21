It's back to the ice tonight for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits will make their way to Sarnia to battle the Sting.

Windsor is coming off a 4-1 victory on Family Day against the visiting Owen Sound Attack.

The Spits and the Sting have met on the ice twice this month, with Windsor winning both matches.

Windsor continues to sit in third place overall with 80 points - behind the Kitchener Rangers in second with 81 points, and the London Knights in first with 87 points on the season.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.