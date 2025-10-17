The Windsor Spitfires will travel to Sarnia to take on the Sting in a home-and-home series.

The two teams first played on Sept. 19 in Sarnia where the Spits claimed an 8-1 victory.

Windsor is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss on Thanksgiving Monday against the visiting Oshawa Generals.

The Spitfires remain 9-1-1-0 on the season, while the Sting have a 3-4-1-0 record.

Spits defenceman Carson Woodall leads the league with 15 assists on the season. Forward Ethan Belchetz is tied for second in the league for goals at eight.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

The Spitfires will return to Windsor to battle the Sting on home ice on Saturday night.