The Windsor Spitfires are back on the ice this evening in Saginaw to take on the Spirit.

The Spits are coming off a 6-3 victory on Thursday evening over the visiting Soo Greyhounds.

Windsor and Saginaw have met on the ice seven times this season - with the Spitfires winning four of those match-ups.

The Spits are ranked third overall in the OHL at 91 points - behind the Kitchener Rangers in second, and the London Knights in first. Meanwhile, the Spirit sit eighth overall with 75 points.

Following tonight's game, the Spits only have three more games in the regular season before playoffs begin.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

Windsor will then welcome the rival London Knights for an afternoon match-up on Sunday.